Shawn Douglas Castner (1968-2018)

LIVERMORE – Shawn Douglas Castner, 49, of Norlands Road, Livermore, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home, Wednesday morning, April 25.

He was born in Lewiston, August 22, 1968, a son of Janet Knowlton and was graduate of Leavitt High School. On July 14, 1990, he married Lynne Ouellette at the North Livermore Baptist Church. Shawn was a self employed carpenter and was a skilled woodworker who enjoyed woodworking projects in his shop. He was active in AYS for many years as well as the local snowmobile club. He enjoyed being with his family; especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Lynne of Livermore; sons, Jacob Ouellette and his wife, Amie of New Vineyard and Garrett Castner of Livermore; daughters, Emilee Brett and her husband, Hunter and Aisja Castner, all of Livermore; a sister, Kim Jones and her husband, Randy of Buckfield; grandchildren, Haeyden Castner of Livermore and Jacob Ouellette of New Vineyard; He was predceased by his mother; and a nephew, Jared Jones. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

There will be no public services at this time. The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in his memory to the American Diabetes Association, 45 Forest Ave., Portland, ME 04101, www.diabetes.org. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.