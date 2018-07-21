Shawn Justin Porter (1981-2018)

BANGOR - Shawn Justin Porter, 36, passed away March 10, 2018 in Bangor. He was born September 2, 1981 in Waterville, the son of Carlson L. and Raylene F. (Dixon) Porter.

He attended Lawrence High School. He loved playing guitar, drawing, and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his family and two dogs, Damien and Roscoe.

Shawn is survived by his father, Carlson Porter of Clinton; son Raiden Donnel Porter of Benton; 5 brothers, Mark Porter of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Travis Porter of West Gardiner, Justin Porter of Clinton, Luke Porter and Travie Belyea both of Norridgwock. He was predeceased by his mother, Raylene Porter.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.