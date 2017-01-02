Shawn R. Berry (1976-2017)

LIVERMORE – Shawn R. “Bud” Berry, 40, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away unexpectedly, early Sunday morning, Jan. 1, 2017, as a result of an automobile accident on Federal Road in Livermore.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1976, in Lewiston, the son of Harold “Joe” Berry and Glenda (Abbott) Berry. Shawn was a 1996 graduate of Mt. Abram High School. On June 5, 2004 in Livermore Falls, he married Kathleen G. Brown.

He was a truck driver for Cassella Waste Management in Mechanic Falls. Shawn was an avid race car fan, he loved NASCAR and also owned and drove his own race car. He enjoyed RC Racing, camping, four-wheeling, deer hunting and loved harassing his father-in-law.

He was a devoted son, husband, and father and will be greatly missed by the many that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Berry and their children, Brianna and Cole Berry all of Livermore Falls; his father and step-mother, Harold “Joe” Berry and his wife Audrey of Strong; two brothers, Danny Berry of New Mexico and Errol Berry and companion Trish Lisherness of Phillips; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Norman and Carol Brown of Livermore Falls; sister-in-law, Melissa Speich and her husband Adam of Farmington; two nieces and many special cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his mother, Glenda Berry. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5th at Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.