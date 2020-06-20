Shawne Randall Gardner (1974-2020)

KINGFIELD - Shawne Randall Gardner, 45, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

He was born on July 11, 1974, in Farmington, the son of Ethel K. (Wahl) Gardner. He attended school in Dryden and Kingfield, and later earned his GED of which he was very proud.

Shawne is survived by his mother, Ethel K. (Wahl) Gardner of Farmington; two sons, Shawne Jr. of Massachusetts, and Jonah Dean Bragg of Farmington; three aunts, Regina (Meldon) Gilmore of Freeman Township, Blanche Sillanpaa of New Vineyard, and Greta Essency of Sangerville; one uncle, R.(Randy) Wahl Jr. and wife Jenny of Mexico; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved grandmother, Kathleen Dolbier; and a special cousin, R. Randall Wahl III.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.