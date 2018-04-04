Shea Patrick McCarthy (1995-2018)

NEWRY - Our beautiful, kind and sensitive son, Shea Patrick McCarthy, 22, sadly passed away on March 28, 2018 in his beloved “Happy Place” in Maine. He was born May 2, 1995 in Brighton, Massachusetts, the son of Kevin F. and Susan (Gunter) McCarthy.

Although Shea was involved in baseball, soccer and football in his younger years, his greatest love was snowboarding. Snowboarding took Shea on many wonderful journeys including Maine, Colorado, California, Oregon, Utah and Montana where he avidly pursued his snowboarding dreams and adventures. Due to a hiking accident, his journey was cut short and he is off on yet another journey that leaves those who loved him behind.

This includes his father, Kevin McCarthy; mother, Sue (Gunter) McCarthy; older brother and best friend Conor; younger and much admired sister, Bridget; grandparents Louise and the late Florence McCarthy of Falmouth, Massachusetts; Carol Rogers of Pocasset, Massachusetts; Fred and Louise Gunter of Campton, New Hampshire; aunts, Maura (McCarthy) Minior, Kay McCarthy, Julie (Dussault) McCarthy, Pam (Levitt) McCarthy; uncles, Patrick McCarthy, Brendan McCarthy, Flory McCarthy, and Mike Minior; cousins, Keelin McCarthy, Leah McCarthy and Flory McCarthy; as well as a very large extended family. Shea’s beautiful smile, wit and sense of humor will be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 6, 2018 at 10:00 am at St Mary’s of the Nativity, 1 Kent Street, Scituate, Massachusetts 02066.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Shea’s memory to The Chill Foundation, Chill.org or Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, bbrfoundation.org.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.