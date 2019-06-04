Sheila M. Lamontagne-Kermeen (1961-2018)

FARMINGTON - Sheila M. Lamontagne-Kermeen, 57 of Rochester, NH, passed away on Dec. 11, 2018.

She was born on May 24, 1961 in Farmington, the daughter of Frank and Ruth (Adley) Knowles.

She graduated from Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham, Conn. Sheila worked at the Connecticut Yankee Nuclear Power Plant. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, and especially loved cooking.

Sheila is survived by her sister, Insowa (Knowles) Jones and husband Thomas of Farmington; brother, Arthur Essency of Passadumkeag; niece, Nicole Black of Biddeford; many aunts and cousins in the Franklin County area. She was predeceased by her sister, Mona Knowles of Wilton; brothers, Robert Essency of New York and Joseph Essency of Farmington.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the Notch Cemetery in New Vineyard. A potluck reception will follow at the home of Tom and Insowa Jones, 247 Perham St., in Farmington.