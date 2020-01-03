Shelby J. Nichols (1951-2020)

FAYETTE - Shelby J. Nichols, 68, a resident of Fayette, passed away on Thursday morning, January 2, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, surrounded by family and friends. She was born on April 14, 1951 in Rumford, the daughter of Lydia Hines. Shelby was a 1969 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. Shelby held several positions of occupation, the last being at Food City. In 2000, she was able to stay home full-time. She enjoyed craft fairs, corn-hole, and dining out. Her favorite passion was camping. She most recently loved four-wheeling when she got the chance. Shelby was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her family. Shelby was a strong woman who had battled three bouts of cancer and COPD. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Shelby is survived by; her high school sweetheart and husband of 49 years, Dennis Nichols of Fayette; her son, Jamie Nichols and wife Crystal of Fayette; three grandchildren, Trevor Henry of Lisbon, Karissa and Jazel of Fayette; and two great-grandsons, Jayden and Nathan; two brothers, Richard Arsenault and wife Marilyn of Everett, WA, John Healy and wife Kathy of Raymond, NH. She was predeceased by; her mother, Lydia “Tootie” Hines; her daughter, Tracy Nichols; and her brother, Gary Arsenault.

Shelby’s wish was not to have a funeral service. In memory of Shelby, the family wishes for all to celebrate her life by donating to the Androscoggin Hospice House, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.