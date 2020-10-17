Sherian Judd (1946-2020)

AUBURN - Sherian Judd, 73, of Livermore Falls, passed early Wednesday morning at the Hospice House in Auburn.

She was born in Farmington, Nov. 27, 1946, a daughter of Ralston Earle and Mary Etta (Burbank) Esty and was a 1967 graduate of Wilton Academy.

She worked at Livermore Falls Shoe for over 20 years and was owner and operator of Moma's Place inspecting and selling used cars from 1988-2013.

In her younger years, she was a sidekick to Dutchie Leonard in Dryden and attended Fireman's Musters and antique auctions with him. He always called her "Peanut." On June 30, 1979, she married John Judd. He passed March 24, 2011. She was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Lane-Dube AMVETS Post #33, the Ladies Auxiliary of Frank L. Mitchell Post 3335, where she served as President from 1999-2000, and the Hillside Sportsmen's Club. Sherian enjoyed traveling to fairs with Johnny, playing cribbage; which earned her the nickname "Miss Flip", Texas Hold 'em, and Bingo. She will be remembered for her love of lobster rolls, coffee ice cream, collecting Elvis memorabilia, and her CB handle as "Big Momma."

She is loved by her family, Son, Duane R. Mitchell, Jr. and his wife, Jen of Livermore Falls; daughter, Sherry Mitchell Haley and her husband, Josh of Rangeley; grandchildren, Douglass, Michael and his companion, Krista, Natasha and her companion, Nate, Jacob, and Jordyn; sister, Gloria Nile and her husband, Dick of Wilton; special friends, Diane Newcomb, Marsha, Cheryl, and Tiger Hewett, and Kenny Jellison; many cousins, nieces and nephews; she was predeceased by brothers, Steven Esty, Henry "Punk" Esty, and Ralston Esty, Jr.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Hospice House for their tender care of Sherian during her final journey. "She lived a Happy Life!"

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton with Covid-19 guidelines of the use of masks and social distancing with attendance limited to 100. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington on Friday from 5-7pm where the use of masks, social distancing, and limitation of up to 75 in attendance at any point in time will be observed.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered to The Hospice House, 236 Stetson Road, Auburn, ME 04210/www.androscoggin.org. Memories, photos, and a video of services will be available in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.