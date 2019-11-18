Sherman Walter Howard (1963-2019)

CHESTERVILLE - Sherman Walter Howard, 56, of Chesterville, passed at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Nov. 16, 2019.

He was born May 1, 1963 to Beatrice Marson and Walter S Howard Sr. of Phillips he attended schools in Philips/Strong he worked in local saw mills for over 20 years. On June 5, 1993 he married his beloved wife Shelly Howard of Wilton.

He enjoyed puzzles, his pets, baking, burger king whoppers, and attending his sons sporting events. One of Sherman's favorite activities was sitting out on the porch. Sherman enjoyed sharing stories of his youth with several others. Sherman was a very devoted husband who would enjoy preparing most of the family's meals and always bragging about his sons.

Sherman is survived by his wife Shelly of 26 years, his sons Scott, Sam, and John, his father Walter Sherman Howard Sr of Farmington. Brother Cecil and his wife Vicki of Strong. Brother Randy and Sister Hope, and a special friend of the family Hunter Meeks of Chesterville. He is predeceased by his mother Beatrice, step mother Judy, his brother Walter Sherman Howard Jr. and his long time best friend JR.

A remembrance of life celebration will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington, ME. The family suggests that those who desire make remembrance gifts in his memory to the Maine Cancer Foundation 170 US Rte. 1, Suite 250 Falmouth, ME 04105.

A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com