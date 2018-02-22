Sherry A. Barker (1943-2018)

WILTON – Sherry A. Barker, 74, of Bryant Road, Wilton, died early Tuesday morning at her home.

She was born in Portland, Sept. 26, 1943, a daughter of Owen and Hazel (Eveleth) Taylor and was raised on Maranacook Lake, where she and her brother, Don fostered their love of the Maine outdoors. Sherry was once featured on the 1960 State of Maine Map atop a single waterski.

She “picked up the other ski” when she married Fred Barker. They left their employment at GH Bass Shoe Co. after he completed twenty years of employment and traveled within the U. S., working for many years at the Tampa Downs Horse Track where she sold tickets and Fred secured the perimeter.

Sherry graduated from Winthrop High School and University of Maine at Farmington and founded Sherry’s Creations and gifted family and friends with many bars and jars of healing soaps and salves. Although proud of her business, she was far more invested in her family – preferring to keep close to her children and grandchildren who are comforted to know she passed with a smile on her face, as she’d longed to reunite with family; particularly her infant son, Billy.

She was predeceased by siblings, Janice and Ronald; nephew, Danny; and son by her first marriage to Steven Sabin, William (Billy) Sabin; and a grand dog, Bailey.

She is survived by her husband Fred L. Barker, Jr. of Wilton; her children, Janice, Paul, and Kelly Sabin all of Wilton; step-daughter, Kathy Barker of Smithfield, VA She was especially fond of her grandchildren; Kelly’s son, Bradley Jackson; Paul’s daughter, Darby Sabin; and Kathy’s children, Patty Haggan and Bryan Barker; She was also blessed by great-grandchildren, Patti’s son, Alex Haggan and Bryan’s daughter, Bryana; also survived by a brother Donald Taylor and his wife, Nancy of Mt. Vernon; nieces Dawn Lynn and Terrie; nephew Ron and their families as well as in-laws, Harriet Ryder and George Barker.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at www.wilesrc.com.

Committal services will be held at the New Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Friday, March 2, 2018 at 12 Noon with inurnment to follow in the niche wall at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that those who desire consider memorial donations in her memory to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or boystown.org. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.