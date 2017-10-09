Sherry A. Colson (1945-2017)

MADISON - Sherry A. Colson, 72, passed away peacefully Oct. 5, 2017 at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center.

She was born April 7, 1945 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of Jerry and Freda S. (Martz) Murphy.

She attended local schools and graduated from high school. Sherry loved people and loved to have her daughter take her shopping. She collected rent in Ferris Trailer Park for 15 years.

Sherry is survived by her children, Sandy Gordon and husband Peter; Gloria Doughty and husband Cliff; son, Ronald Hall Jr.; two sisters, Arlene Flye and husband James, Pauline Hexoux; brother, Edward Murphy and wife Corinna; nine grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Vernon “Donnie” Murphy; and husband, Michael.

The family would like to thank hospice for all the care and support they provided.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00pm, October 14, 2017 at Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville, Skowhegan (Adams Chapel)

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Sherry's memory to Maplecrest Living Center Alzheimer's and Dementia Unit, 174 Main Street, Madison, ME 04950.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.