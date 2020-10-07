Sherry Barrett (1941-2020)

FARMINGTON - Sherry Barrett passed away on the morning of Oct. 1, 2020 in the Memory Care unit of Woodlands/Farmington.

She was born in Rumford on April 21, 1941, daughter of Lawrence Jalbert and Velma (Brown) Wood. She grew up in Phillips with her two brothers and received her education there in the days when one room classrooms handled multiple grades and ages. Sherry was a beautiful girl who easily caught the eye of Bert Barrett, Jr., of Wilton. They married in 1959 and welcomed three children into the world. They spent the early years in Wilton and then moved to Pine Point in Scarborough.

After her marriage ended, Sherry lived primarily in Franklin County, eventually settling in Wilton to be closer to her mother. She dearly loved her brothers, Danny and Mike and loved fishing and spending time near the campfire. She enjoyed going to dances and spending time with her girlfriends. Sherry also loved making her house a home and went all out decorating for the seasons, especially Christmas. She was a gifted home health and nursing aid most of her adult life, caring for others. With love and devotion, she used these gifts caring for her own mother, Velma, in her final days.

The family would like to thank all of those who helped her during the anxious, early days of her dementia, when she was still living alone at home. Her ‘super power’ was the telephone, and many people fielded many phone calls and did what they could to keep her safe and alleviate her suffering.

Specifically: Jane Bullock, Cortany Tinker, Heidi Wilcox (and the entire Wilton Police department), Lyn and Bruce Jellison, the good people in the Wilton Town Office and the community at Calvary Hill Baptist church were wise and kind and made a difference. Certain businesses and extra services also provided help and comfort: Therese Pinette, of Law Mountain Wreaths & Bakery; Stephanie Crowe, of Catholic Charities; and Meal on Wheels. In her final days at Woodlands, Androscoggin Hospice gave significant care and comfort.

She leaves behind three children, Wendy Barrett of Massachusetts, Teresa Barrett and Bertrand Barrett III, both of Texas; one grandson, Joshua Barrett of Bangor; two brothers, Daniel Jalbert of Phillips and Michael Jalbert of Avon; and her lifelong friend, former sister-in-law Evelyne (Pinkham) Crosson of Jay. She was an Aunt to six nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by both parents, Lawrence and Velma.

A gathering of family and friends remembering Sherry’s life will be held in the summer of 2021. Please consider donating in memory of her to WMCA where she received many vital services such as heating oil assistance and small grants for home repair. Use this link https://wmca.org/donate-now/ or send a check to: WMCA, 20A Church Street, PO Box 200, East Wilton, MA 04234.

Private graveside arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.