Sherylyn D. Gordon (1948-2017)

PHILLIPS - Sherylyn Dale (Smith, Coffren) Gordon, 68, of Phillips died peacefully on Feb. 13, 2017 at her home in Phillips, after a few years of declining health.

Sherry was born on Dec. 21, 1948, in Farmington, the daughter of Frank Savage Smith and Marilyn Leona Mecham Smith. Sherry lived in Phillips her whole life and attended school in Phillips.

She worked in various places throughout her life. She was a stitcher at Franklin Shoe, a tree planter at Superior Tree Planting, a laborer at Brackley’s Wood Turning, and an office secretary at Dr. Hoch’s Family Practice. In 2003, Sherry received her carpentry certificate at Central Maine Technical Institute and became a self-employed carpenter.

Sherry was a real country girl who enjoyed Bray Hill from the time she was little until the day she died. She enjoyed her; “mansion on the hill,” vegetable and flower gardens, canning, freezing and cooking. She loved watching all of the wild animals, her views of the changing weather, and the mountains. She also enjoyed all the get-togethers, family holidays, lunch with the cousins, rides to see the Christmas lights, sledding parties, and spending time with the neighbors.

Sherry always had time to help others, was a hard worker, and gave whatever she had to anyone who was in need. Sherry’s life wasn’t easy but you would never know, as she always kept her chin up and had a positive outlook on life itself. It is evident with the outpouring of support that Sherry was wealthy when it came to friends and family. She was always positive and never complained (well maybe a little bit now and then!).

She was one of those people that you never had to guess what she thought, because she would let you know. After her second husband Ron passed away, she met Ernie Gould. They enjoyed many of the same things in life. They would work-growing fruits and veggies in the garden, preparing food for the farmers market, collecting firewood, canning and mowing. She enjoyed fishing at Lufkin Pond and hunting any animals that she saw out the window – deer, moose, turkey, or coyote.

Sherry is survived by her life partner, Ernie Gould of Phillips; her brothers: Maxelle Smith, Solon Smith and wife Yolanda, all of Phillips; her son, Colin Coffren; her stepsons: Philip Smith, Brian Gould, and Chad Gould; her grandsons: Travis O’Neill and Colton Coffren; her niece, Danielle Smith; her nephew Christopher Smith; her paternal aunts, Marion Smith and Jean Smith Carlow.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Marilyn Smith; her husbands, Larry Coffren and Ronald Gordon.

Donations in Sherry’s memory may be made to the Phillips Farmers Market, c/o Donna Chamberlain, 8 Pinkham Hill Rd., Phillips, ME 04966.

A graveside service will be held later in the spring at the Byron Cemetery Annex in Phillips. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 68 Main St., Phillips, ME 04966.