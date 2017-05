PHILLIPS - Graveside services for Sherylyn Smith Gordon, of Phillips, who died on February 13, 2017, will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Byron Annex Cemetery, Reeds Mill Road, in Phillips, with Mike Smith officiating. A gathering will follow at the PACC (old gym) on Depot Street in Phillips. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 68 Main St., Phillips, ME 04966.