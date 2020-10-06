Shirley A. Ford (1947-2020)

PHILLIPS - Shirley A. Ford, 73, of Phillips passed peacefully at her home on Sunday September 27, 2020.

She was born in Strong February 21, 1947 the daughter of Forest C. and Christine M. (Smith) White. She attended school in Rangeley and went on to work in area nursing homes as a certified nursing assistant and in retail sales where she became a highly valued retail sales manager, a position she really enjoyed. In her first marriage to Kenneth L. Thomas Sr., she was blessed with three children, and in 1980, she married the love of her life, Richard E. Allen.

Shirley was a devoted mother, being a mom was one of her greatest rewards in life. She treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, jigsaw and magazine puzzles. She and Richard enjoyed their garden and canning. She was a lifetime caregiver and loyal friend. She took great pride in the time she spent caring for her grandkids.

After the death of her husband Richard, Shirley moved from Maine to Florida this was a highlight in life. She loved the Sunshine State and cherished living close to her daughter Katie Sue and her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor, being a great listener, her welcoming, comfy and cozy home, her knack for interior decorating and re-decorating, her great cooking, and her prized Mustang.

She leaves behind four children Kenneth Thomas Jr. (Tammy) of Phillips, Larry Thomas Sr. (Afuah) of Avon, Kathleen Esancy (Keith) of Florida, and Joshua Allen (Betsy) of Salem. Fifteen grandchildren: Jodi, Jen, Janessa, Jake, Crystal, Larry Jr., Matthew, Benjamen, Sabryna, Kristina, Kristopher, Braden, Evan, Julian and Stormie along with many great-grandchildren; her siblings Beverly Sweetser (Wilmot) of Phillips, Sandra Abbott (Gerald) of Smithfield, Dennis White (Janet) of Phillips, Ronald (Gayle) of Strong, Michael (Betty) of Salem, Brenda Baston (John) of Strong, Kathy (Mike) of Phillips, Bruce (Paula) of Kingfield, Scott (Cheryl) of Strong, Clifford (Brenda) of Vienna, and Robert of New Hampshire.

She was predeceased by her first husband Kenneth, second husband Richard E Allen, and brother Lawrence B. White.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to Shadagee Seniors Housing, Residential Activity Funds, 3 Shadagee Lane, Phillips, ME 04966.