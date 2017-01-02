Shirley A. Martin (1934-2016)

FARMINGTON – Shirley Ann Martin, 82, beloved wife and best friend of Dr. Robert Martin of New Sharon, passed peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Karl F. and Hazel (Schulz) Grunert, and was born on Jan. 27, 1934, in Lisbon, Maine.

For many years, she was the head librarian at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Remembrance gifts may be given to her favorite cause, the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Services are in the care of the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington. Tributes and condolences may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.