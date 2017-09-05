Shirley Ann Brown Hanson (1943-2017)

BURNHAM - Shirley Ann Brown Hanson, age 74, passed away on September 1, 2017 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta after a brief illness.

She was born July 12, 1943 in Presque Isle, the daughter of Ralph and Althea (Richardson) Brown.

She graduated from Washburn High School in 1961. She moved to the Rangeley area where she met her husband Raymond Hanson Sr. They were married on July 27, 1963. She held many jobs. She was a homemaker, she did house keeping at Loon Lake and other lodging businesses in Stratton, a dowel machine operator at Foster MFG, she was a cook in Stratton at several restaurants, and she worked in Pittsfield on the assembly line at GE. She also was a crafter, she enjoyed painting wooden lawn decorations. She enjoyed sewing and fishing and going for rides on her boat and talking with her friends.

She is survived by her two sons Raymond Jr and partner Debbie Tanner of Windsor and Rodney and wife Nicole of Brewer. Grandchildren Nick Hanson, Nichole and husband Chris Borelli, Elizabeth Hanson, Eric Hanson and fiance Jasmin Lynn Baird, Pfc Nicholas Turner, Cassidy Bowden, Simon Hanson, and Mackenzie Hanson. She has 4 great children Elijah, JC, Bryson, George, and Zachary, and a very special person David Allen, her sister Burnadette McDivitt and her beloved dog Tara. She is predeased by her parents and her husband Raymond Hanson Sr. and her brother Carl Brown.

A graveside service will be September 16, 2017 at 1 pm at the Flagstaff Cemetery in Eustis. A small reception will follow at the Stratton Community Center for friends and family to share memories of Shirley. Food will be provided. At the request of the family there will be no funeral or visitation hours.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Shirley's memory to the American Heart Association, Maine Affiliate, 51 US Route 1, Suite M Scarborough, Maine 04074.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd, Skowhegan, ME 04976