Shirley Ann Vigue (1951-2017)

ATHENS - Shirley Ann Vigue, 66, died Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan surrounded by loved ones.

She was born February 3, 1951, the daughter of Gloria Veilleux.

She attended schools in the Waterville area. In 1980, Shirley moved to Athens and embraced small town life. She loved watching the birds, gardening, fishing and most of all visiting with family and friends. She opened her home to everyone and welcomed frequent visitors on a daily basis. Shirley was a strong, independent woman who chose to live her life how she was most comfortable.

She is survived by her stepfather, Paul Cloutier of Fairfield; 9 siblings, Debbie Rossignol and her husband, Arthur, of Skowhegan, Cathy Wilson and her husband, Ronald, of Madison, Sandra Farmer of Fairfield, Paul Dawe and his wife, Amy, of Solon, Mike Dawe of Fairfield, Steven Dawe of Portland, Susan Dawe of Gorham, Gerard Dawe of Oakland, and Wendy Dawe of Fairfield; 4 children, Robert Vigue and his wife, Michele Vigue of Athens, Tammy Wellman of Skowhegan, Dana Wellman of Skowhegan, Ann Kerby of Westbrook; 13 grandchildren, Robert Vigue ll and partner Tori Duprey, Stephanie Rotondi and her husband Nick, Mathew, Isaiah, and Luke Vigue, Jessica Wellman, Dustin Corson, Chelsea York, Harley and Heather Wellman, Danny Corson and partner Ashley Clement, Sara and Dillon Wellman; great grandchildren she raised, Kayla and Issac Wellman; special friends, Cathy Griffeth of Skowhegan and Donna Lynds and her husband David of Solon; many other great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her mother, Gloria (Veilleux) Dawe, brother, David Dawe and sister, Cynthia Perrin.

Although I wish I could have honored her wish that her obituary say only, “The b*tch is dead”, she was far too loved for that.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, Development Department, 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, Maine 04102.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.