Shirley Bailey (1935-2019)

FARMINGTON - Shirley E. Bailey, 84 of Farmington, died unexpectedly from a heart attack Friday, Oct. 4, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Shirley was born to Ernest F. And Evelyn D. (Shorey) Harris on Feb. 27, 1935.

She grew up in the small town of Burlington and attended Lee Academy, graduating as a four-year honor student. She later attended Farmington State Teachers’ College and met H. Kenton Bailey, her future husband. They were married in Burlington on May 12, 1953 and made their home in Farmington on the Bailey Hill Dairy Farm.

Shirley worked alongside Kenton and supported all his endeavors. She also held jobs at the Farmington Corn Shop, Harold J. Spears Co, Ma Bean Restaurant, Bass Shoe Shop, and Merrill Bank. Kenton depended on her assistance, so she often returned to the farm to help with the milking, bottling of milk, driving truck, as well as doing all the book work. She exemplified the devoted wife who cared for her husband through his numerous health issues including diabetes, open heart surgery, and dialysis. While doing all this, she worked on the farm, raised her children, when necessary she delivered milk door-to-door, made ice cream and was a faithful follower and worshiper of Christ. This was the woman that said "she would never marry a farmer."

She was an active member of Fayette Baptist Church and remained the treasure of the Maine chapter of the National Farmers’ Organization.

She was an exceptional cook, knitter, seamstress, and gifted crafter. She understood the value of “handmade” and many people have received one-of-a-kind gifts made for them or their child.

She is survived by her four children, Jan and John Bell of Farmington, April and David Minney of Somers, CT, Marc and Pam Bailey and Konrad and Michele Bailey all of Farmington. She is survived by 13 grandchildren, Derik Rogers, Marlene Hutchins, John N. Bell, Elise Frank, Hope Bell, Faith Fletcher, Ashley Hannan, Erica Bailey, Joshua Bell, Thomas Bailey, Russell Bailey, Christopher Bailey, Lauren Webber, and their respective spouses. Additionally, she had 32 great-grandchildren. She is survived by in-laws, Helen Harris of Burlington, Clare Liwski and Lauris and Charlene Bailey all of Farmington plus many beloved nieces and nephews and her one and only cousin Jacqueline Groiss of Virginia.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband in 1996, and her siblings, Alden Harris, Jerrold Harris, and Jean Thurlow.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, Oct. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m. at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 117 Academy Street, Farmington, ME 04938.