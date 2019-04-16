Shirley Evelyn Barker (1935-2019)

LIVERMORE FALLS - Shirley Evelyn Barker, 83, passed away on April 11, 2019

She was born Nov. 22, 1935, in Searsmont, the daughter of Thornton and Sadie (Campbell) Thorndike.

Shirley retired from International Paper Co. in 2000. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, playing Scrabble, gardening, painting, reading, visiting Camden and her "sister's day" visits.

Shirley is survived by her sons Randy Gordon and wife Vicki of Ohio, Mark Gordon and wife Nancy of E. Dixfield, Rodney Gordon and wife Billi of Byron, GA and son-in-law Donald Gage of New Sharon; daughter Kimberley Gordon and partner Michael Bibeau of Jay; grandsons Kurt Gordon, Eric Gordon and Sheldon Gordon; granddaughters Dannette Burk, Stacie Foster and husband Chad, Cassidy Gordon, Carly Gordon and Kayla Gordon; great grandchildren Haisen, Kendall and Landon; sisters Chris Mitchell, Penny Morrell and sister-in-law Erma Thorndike

She was predeceased by her daughter Jill Gage and her siblings Gladys, Victor, Robert Sr., Richard, Mary Anne, James and Martha

On April 27, 2019, there will be a gathering at her home located at 31 Otis St. Livermore Falls from 2-4 p.m.