Shirley Evelyn Bartlett (1936-2020)

RANGELEY - Shirley Evelyn Bartlett, 84, formerly of Rangeley, passed away on December 6, 2020 at Pinnacle Residental Care in Canton.

She was born on July 24, 1936 in Westbrook, daughter of Dominic and Evelyn (Berry) Chamard. She graduated from Westbrook High School. On April 2, 1955, Shirley married Raymond Bartlett in Westbrook. For many years, she worked at Grants Camps on Kennebago Lake. She loved to cook.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond Bartlett of Canton; two sisters, Dora King and Mabel Barbour, both of Westbrook. She was predeceased by her son, David Bartlett.

At Shirley’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.