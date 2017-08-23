Shirley Isabelle Stearns (1930-2017)

CANAAN - Shirley Isabelle Stearns, 87, of Canaan, passed away the evening of Thursday, Aug. 17, at her home with her family by her side.

Shirley was born to Irene Hewes and Frank Taylor on Jan. 15, 1930.

Shirley married George Stearns on Oct. 25, 1952. Together they shared three children, Patsy, Tina, and Jason.

The love that truly filled her heart were her four grandchildren; two boys Damian, and Zachary and two granddaughters Maegan, and Danica. Being a part of their everyday lives as children brought her great joy. She loved having her children close by and always offered a full table of food at dinner time. She would win over your heart with her peanut butter fudge, fresh baked molasses cookies, apple pie, and hot fried donuts.

The second love of her life was raising her German Shepard puppies, Siamese cats and sometimes a Cockateel or two. She was an avid gardener . Shirley was known for “The best pickles on the Ridge”.

Her lawn in the spring was adorned with daffodils that she loved to share. She was also known to knit butterfly afghans for anyone who would use one.

The final years of life she enjoyed getting her mail, always looking for the newest pictures of her great grandchildren William, Declan and Bella.

Shirley still had time for some special friends in her life. They would take her for rides ,cook her favorites, talk and visit with her often. A special thank you to Jane Miner of Canaan, Tiffany Poulin of Canaan, and Marilyn Caouette of Noridgewolk , Sister- in- law Roberta Stearns of Northwood, New Hampshire as well as, Mary Stewart of Canaan who would take her to her doctor’s appointments and lend a listening ear.

Shirley leaves behind her three children, Patsy Leigh Stearns of Canaan; Tina Marie Mayo and Michael Mayo of Canaan; Jason Eric Stearns and Annette Stearns of Canaan. Grand children Damian and Stephanie Stearns of Lexington, South Carolina; Maegan Bell of Brooklyn , New York; Danica Stearns, of Hamden; and Zachary Stearns of Canaan. Two great grandsons William and Declan Stearns and a third boy due in December, and great grand daughter Bella Santos.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents, her husband George W. Stearns, Her brother and sisters Barbara Williams of Oakland, James Heath of Oakland, Dot Corson of Canaan, Anna Stanley of Thorndike, Grace Kolreg of Oakland, Carrie Lambert of Shawmut, and Beverly Decker of Fairfield Center.

Graveside services for Shirley Stearns will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at 12 noon at the Fairview Cemetery, Hartland Road,Canaan.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Shirley’s memory to ANIMALS for seniors, c/o Sandra McDonald, Muskie Center Spectrum Generations, 38 Gold Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME.