Shirley Jane Vining (1925-2017)

WELD - Shirley Jane Vining of Weld passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at her home, holding the hand of her loving husband.

Born on Jan. 29, 1925 in Bath, she spent her very young years there, moving to Weld when she was nine, and residing there for the remainder of her life. She had two sisters and a brother who all predeceased her.

Jane is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Bernard; three children: Randy, Mike, and Rachael and their spouses; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her dear, lifelong friend Eleanor Fish.

Jane was happiest spending time with her family. She was a nurturer to her children and grandchildren, a true nature lover, and a friend to all animals. Her essence is best summarized by a favorite saying of hers: "Let me live in a house by the side of the road and be a friend to man."

The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to Jane's caregivers, Thelma Mecham, Joyce Smith, and Purse Drapeau for their loving and compassionate care, as well as Dr. David Rice for his sincere support.

In lieu of a funeral service or calling hours, Jane's wishes were that anyone who desired send a note or card to Bernard at 79 Center Hill Road, Weld, ME 04285, or better yet, pay him a visit.