Shirley Jean Cook Mason (1936-2020)

FARMINGTON - Shirley Jean Cook Mason, 84, of Farmington received her heavenly wings on June 18, 2020.

Shirley was born Feb. 27, 1936 in Farmington, the daughter of George Richard Cook Jr. and Thelma Elizabeth (Merrill) Cook.

She graduated from Farmington High in 1954. As a young woman she worked at McDonalds, Newberry's, Renys, and babysat local children. Shirley was very much a people person who always had a smile on her face.

On Feb. 14, 1958 she married Robert F. Mason. They settled in Farmington where they raised thier two sons, Montgomery " Monty" Robert Mason and Michael Floyd Mason. She enjoyed crafts, gardening, shopping, her yearly yard sales, camping and betting on horses at the fair. She loved visiting with family and friends, near and far. Shirley was a huge sports fan and especially enjoyed the Boston Red Sox and the Celtics. You could always find her sitting in her garage waving and smiling to all those who passed by.

She is survived by her son Micheal Mason and his wife Juli, brother Laurence Cook, sister Gail Pond and brother in-law Roger Mason, grandchildren; Heather Hallman, Heidi Sillanpaa, Amanda Mason, Melissa Fitzgerald and Matthew Mason. Shirley also has many nieces, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Robert, son Monty and brother Rodney Cook. The family would like to thank Sandy River Center for their care.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com