Shirley Mae (Millett) Sinclair (1935-2020)

AUGUSTA - Shirley Mae (Millett) Sinclair, 85, of Augusta, passed away peacefully from natural causes while in hospice at Pinewood Terrace in Farmington, Maine on Wednesday January 13, 2021.

Shirley was born in Augusta on November 10, 1935, to Harold and Ada (Reynolds) Evans, as the third of nine children. She moved from Gardiner to East Wilton in 1968 to raise her family while working at Forster Manufacturing Co., retiring in 2006. She later wed Robert Sinclair and moved to Winthrop, where they were happily married for many years. She and Bob enjoyed gardening, camping, and wintering together in Florida. Shirley’s hobbies included crocheting, crafting, playing cards and games, and above all, cooking. Her yeast rolls, bread, macaroni & cheese, and whoopie pies are cherished family recipes.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Carol McNally and her husband Lance; grandchildren Jason McNally and his wife Regina, Angela McNally, Tiffany Churchill, and Patrick Churchill; great-grandchildren Kiley, Keira, and Connor; siblings Janice Pushard, Buddy Evans, Nancy Paré, Judy LaBrie, Rhona O’Mara, and Bobby Evans; stepchildren Marie Veilleux and Robert Sinclair Jr.; children Steve Millett, Beth Hilditch, and Kenny Millett; as well as many other family members and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Sinclair, brother Greg Evans, and sister Patty Tuttle.

Those who knew Shirley best will miss her cheerful heart, kindness, sense of humor, and whimsy. The family would like to express their deep gratitude and thanks to the staff at Pinewood Terrace, who took such wonderful care of Shirley for the last seven years of her life.

A memorial service will be held in the spring at Farmington Baptist Church in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Centers 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Shirley loved flowers, in particular the beauty and fragrance of antique pink roses. In lieu of flowers, please plant a rose bush in your yard to remember her by. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com