Shirley Mae (Petley) Gower, 85

SKOWHEGAN - Shirley Mae (Petley) Gower passed away Dec. 8, 2017 at Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation & Living Center in Skowhegan, due to complications of cancer. She was 85.

Born and raised in Anson, she was the daughter of Wallace and Gertrude (Gilman) Petley. In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her beloved "big brother", Wallace Petley Jr., who died unexpectedly in 1946 at age 16.

Shirley lived initially in Canaan, then Skowhegan for over 20 years, where she raised a family; helped grow the family business - Canadian Chains Inc., and also worked in the Bonnet Shop, a ladies fashion studio. She lived in Winslow for the last 25 years. While there, she established and ran Kayla’s Consignment Shop and later worked for Spectrum Generations/Muskie Community Center in Waterville. In retirement, she loved playing cards and delivering Meals on Wheels.

She was known for her genuine love and interest in family, friends, business associates and customers - from Central Maine to around the globe. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, enjoyed skiing, sewing and reading. She was a member of the United Methodist Church.

She is survived by four sons and a daughter: Don Gower of Bethel, Dana Gower of Raleigh, NC, Roger R. Gower of Portland, and Scott Gower (wife Terri) of Tampa, FL; daughter, Patty Gower of Madison, and adopted daughter, Joyce Belanger (husband Roger) of Auburn, as well as her grandchildren, Beth, Eric, Becky, Nichole, Erin, Katie, Dani, Reid, Hannah, Kayla, Riley, Ethan, Garrett and Madison; 13 great and 1 great-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and one cousin.

"Our Mom was selfless, principled and disciplined. She supported us in every way, whether it was sports, school, or work. Early on, she balanced our needs and worked hard in support of her husband, our father Roger (deceased). Together, they built an international business from its beginning in a barn/garage. As kids, we saw her cook for our friends 24/7, feeding family and visitors from many states and countries. She loved talking to us by phone, and visits by her grandkids where we would hear about the Red Sox as well as world affairs, all in one discussion. We miss her dearly, but take solace that in heaven, she is reunited with her loved ones.", said her family.

A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Hartland Road, Canaan on July 14, 2018 at two o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Spectrum Generations /Muskie Community Center - Meals on Wheels, 38 Gold Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.