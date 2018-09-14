Shirley Quinn Trial (1935-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Shirley Quinn Trial, 83, passed away Sept. 11, 2018 at Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation & Living Center in Skowhegan surrounded by her family.

She was born April 23, 1935 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Leroy and Agnes (Quinn) Richardson.

She graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1954 and on Sept. 1, 1956, she married Peter Trial in Skowhegan. Shirley worked for many years at Solon Manufacturing, Dry Cleaning in Skowhegan, and devoted stay at home mother and housewife. She was a devoted, loving, and proud mother and wife. She was a member of the Skowhegan American Legion and past Vice President and enjoyed bingo, crocheting, knitting, reading, visiting with family, sitting on the porch with family, and watching game shows.

Mom was loved by many; always having a place in her heart and home for family and friends, whomever it may be. She was loved beyond words by many. She loved crocheting afghans for family and friends, and these will be her memories for many to hold on to. Rest easy beautiful lady.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 62 years, Peter E. Trial of Madison; 3 sons, Peter Trial and wife Lou Ellen of Vassalboro, Mark Trial of Fairfield, and Aaron Trial and wife Val of Smithfield; 3 daughters, Mary Horton and husband Cliff of Madison, Ruth Perkins and husband Chet of Skowhegan, Kristy Cloutier of Carnation, Washington; 3 sisters, Irene Catudal of Moreno Valley, California, Phyliss Lapointe and husband Paul of Skowhegan, Bonnie Judkins and husband Ralph of Wyoming; granddaughters, Ann-Marie Towle and husband Jeremy, Jessica Trial, Emily Trial; grandsons, Brian Trial, Nick Trial, Jason Trial, Zack Trial and wife Cayla, John Cloutier, Cory Trial, Sr.; great grandchildren, special great-granddaughter Mercedes Towle, special great-grandson Isaac Towle, Jevericks Trial, Jerika Trial, Brian Trial, Cory Trial, Jr., Kelly Trial.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leroy and Agnes (Quinn) Richardson; brother, David; daughter, Ann-Marie Trial; grandson, Lance Perkins; daughter-in-law, Kelly Trial.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Federated Church in Skowhegan with Reverend Mark Tanner officiating. Interment will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and. care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.