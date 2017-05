EUSTIS - Public graveside funeral services for Sibyl Stevens, who died Feb. 11, 2017, will be held Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at the Flaggstaff Cemetery, Eustis, with Peter Farnsworth, officaiting. Following services, a luncheon will be served at the Stratton Community Building. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.