Sibyl L. Stevens (1928-2017)

EUSTIS - Sibyl Lois (Caldwell) Stevens passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Sibyl was born on Oct. 11, 1928, in a cottage built by her family in Eustis. She was the only daughter of Ernest A. Caldwell Sr. and Olive (Donahue) Caldwell. She was named after a very close friend of her parents, Sibyl Myers. She had two older brothers, Jesse and Joe (Ernest Jr.) and three younger brothers, John, Harold and Frank Caldwell.

Sibyl grew up in Stratton, attended the local school, and graduated from Stratton High School in 1947. She married Harry Stevens at her family’s farm on Eustis Ridge in 1948. They were married for over 55 years when he passed in 2004. Sibyl and Harry had four children. They made their home over the years in Eustis, Lewiston, Dover NH and back again to Eustis where they built a home on a part of the family farm in 1984. They spent many summers at Cedar Lodge, the family camp on Sebec Lake in Willimantic.

During her early working years, Sibyl worked at Tim Pond Camps and the Stratton Manufacturing mill. Her main occupation over the years was taking care of children, starting with her younger brothers, and later many other people’s children outside of and within her family.

Sibyl had a deep rooted faith in God instilled in her by her mother and passed it on to her own family. She attended church in Stratton and later the Sixth Street Congregational Church in Auburn. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Sibyl is survived by her children, William Stevens and wife Becky of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Mark Stevens and wife Lisa of Poland, Helen Riendeau of Berwick, and Scott Stevens and wife Leah of Coplin Plantation.

She was predeceased by her son-in-law Mike Riendeau and her brothers Jess, Joe and Harold.

She is also survived by brothers John of Stratton and Frank of Florida; five granddaughters Kelly Stevens of Chesterville, Jill Beaucage of Poland, Amanda Olsen of Caldwell, Idaho, Sara Newman of Honolulu, Hawaii, Jocelyn Stevens of Coplin Plantation and one grandson, Jed Stevens of Coplin and a step-grandson Edgar Satterfield of Poland; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters; and special caregiver and friend, Tina Ryan of Stratton. She was a special cousin and aunt to a large extended family.

Services celebrating Sibyl’s life are planned for later in the spring at the Flagstaff Memorial Chapel in Eustis under the direction of Wiles Remembrance Center.