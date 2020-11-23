Silas Guy Stevens (1939-2020)

WILTON - Silas Guy Stevens, 81, passed away on November 14, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born on July 16, 1939 in Wilton, son of Leo, Sr. and Thelma (Chandler) Stevens. Over the years, he worked as an automobile mechanic and in the woods. For many years he lived in Temple, and then in 2007 he moved to Wilton. Silas enjoyed driving stock cars, watching NASCAR, traveling along the coast of Maine, camping, and spending time with family.

Silas is survived by his children, Guy Stevens of Temple, Christopher Stevens of Farmington, and Lisa Buckman of Skowhegan; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; step-siblings, Leon Cushman, Rose Tilton, Archie Cushman, Willis Cushman, and Olive Couture; his companion, Michelle (Oliver) Stevens; and close cousin, Oscar Chandler. He was predeceased by his parents; step-father, Raymond Cushman; siblings, Agatha Stevens, Leona Stevens, Thelma Keene, Clothild Reed, Louisa Laplante, and Leo Stevens Jr.; step-siblings, Raymond Cushman Jr. and Mary Cushman.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.