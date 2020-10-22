Sonja Jean Hardy (1966-2020)

AVON - Sonja Jean Hardy, 54, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020, at her home in Avon, with family and friends by her side. Sonja was born in Farmington on February 15, 1966 to the late Janne A. (Hagelin) Haines. She attended Mt. Abram Regional High School, graduating in the class of 1984. Over the years, she worked at various equine facilities as an instructor and trainer. Having horses her whole life, Sonja was an avid fan and supporter of The American Saddlebred. Her favorite time of year was autumn, on and around Halloween, as she enjoyed creating and participating in haunted houses/barns. She had a highly creative mind for crafts, writing, and art with an interest in dragons, butterflies and many more things. Sonja enjoyed taking her horses to parades for various holidays and events.

Sonja is survived by her significant other, David Serven of Avon; son, John McCarter and grandson, Holden McCarter of Hollis; father, Jerry Haines of Avon; brother, Terry Haines and wife Nina of Avon.

In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations in memory of Sonja J. Hardy can be made to The American Saddlebred Legacy Foundation, made payable and mailed to ASLF, PO Box 12, Eminence, KY 40019, Paypal: donate @saddlebredlegacy.com or via the webpage www.saddlebredlegacy.com.

At Sonja’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.