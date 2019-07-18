Stacy Anne Wills (1975-2019)

CANTON - Stacy Anne Wills passed away unexpectedly at her home in Canton on July 16, 2019.

She was born in Farmington on April 11, 1975 to Steven & Paula Wills (Peters) of New Portland, who later divorced. Stacy grew up in New Portland with her Dad and Mom, Steven and Lisa Wills along with her bothers and sister Loretta Kenstad Snow, now deceased, Kevin Wills, Peter Kenstad Jr. and Benjamin Wills. She attended Carrabec High School in North Anson. Stacy had a child Kasandra Hargreaves with her former husband Chad Hargreaves. Kasandra now lives in Telluride, Colo.

Stacy enjoyed people very much with an open heart. Was always willing to help, her door was open with a tender, serving heart. She enjoyed her pets & other animals she had a green thumb & had beautiful house plants & she had a passion for gardening. She loved cooking & enjoyed her culinary skills to light up the faces where she volunteered her services helping other disabled people.

Stacy is also survived by other bothers by her biological mother Paula, TJ Hinkley of Orland, Jesse Hinkley of New Portland, and Dale Sweet of Orland.

A memorial service will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. (Route 133) Jay, ME with Pastor Timothy Howard officiating. Interment will be at a later date. A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com