Stacy L. Lane (1963-2017)

FARMINGTON - Stacy Lynn passed away Friday night at the young age of 53 after a hard battle with lung cancer. She had fought hard for the past five months, but the cancer was just too much. When Stacy passed away Friday night her daughter was by her side and other close family were just minutes away from getting to her at the hospital.

Stacy started her journey through life June 15, 1963 in Farmington when she was born to her mother and father Alice and Kendall Pilsbury. She subsequently spent most of her life in Franklin County.

Stacy spent her early years getting into mischief with friends and her two younger siblings, Jeffery and Paula. She attended Strong Elementary, and went on to graduate from Mt. Abram High School in the spring of 1982. About a year after graduating she started a family with her first husband Michael Rice by having her first child Ricky, followed by a daughter a few years later that they named Heather.

One of the things that Stacy took pride in most was her impeccable work ethics. She was a hard worker and had a resume to be envious of. After high school Stacy attended college to become a nursing assistant and then went on to work for the Veteran’s Administration for a time. After the VA, Stacy decided to be her own boss, so she went out and bought Bean Mountain Video right in Strong. She followed the video store by opening an ice cream parlor called Mainely Ice Cream which was also in Strong. For a while Stacy ran both businesses at the same time, which may have been too much for some, but for her was not abnormal at all. Stacy was known many times to work sometimes 2, or even 3 jobs to make sure that her family was taken care of.

Stacy eventually closed the video store and the ice cream parlor and decided to go back into the health care field, so she went to work for LEAP Inc. Stacy worked there for about ten years, and then she hit the books again and started studying to become one of the best phlebotomists that Franklin Memorial Hospital has ever seen. FMH is where Stacy continued to work for the last 11 years of her life. At Franklin Memorial Hospital Stacy wasn't only working at a job that she loved, but she was working with people that she truly called her friends.

Stacy's favorite things in life were being with her family (especially her grandchildren), and being around her friends. She was a hard worker but she also knew how to let loose and have fun by doing things like going to music festivals, floating down the river on inner tubes with friends, refurbishing old things to look like new, or just relaxing and having cook outs with her family.

Stacy was predeceased by her father, Kendall Pilsbury, her maternal grandmother and grandfather Lewellyn and Irena Huff and her paternal grandmother and grandfather Charlotte and Paul Pilsbury.

Stacy is survived by her mother and step-father Alice and Colby Ryder, a sister Paula Tyler, a brother Jeffery Pillsbury, and his wife Rebecca Pilsbury, two ex-husbands Michael Rice And Matthew Lane, two children; a son: Ricky Rice and his wife Mikki Rice, and a daughter: Heather Suffoletto and her husband Theodore Suffoletto. Stacy also leaves behind 5 grand children (oldest to youngest) Gage Rice (12), Micah Rice (9), Shaye Kendall (6), Jaxson Rice (5), and Kaiden Suffoletto (2), 7 nieces and nephews (oldest to youngest) Tiffany Bisson, Natasha Madore, McKenzie, and Cameron Tyler, and Kenyon, Kayden, And Killian Pilsbury. Stacy also leaves behind one great niece, one great nephew, one great niece that is yet to be born, and many many friends who loved her.

There will be a Celebration of Life held in memory of Stacy on Saturday, March 18 from 1-5 p.m. The event will be held at the Fairbanks Meeting House. Stacy had wanted this to be strictly a CELEBRATION of life, so to honor that wish the family requests that all in attendance wear bright colors or pastels (No dark clothing please). The Celebration of Life will be BYOB.

Please come ready to share some great memories of an absolutely amazing woman!

Cremation arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.