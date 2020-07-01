Stanley Earl Bubier (1946-2020)

FARMINGTON - Stanley Earl Bubier, 74, passed away on June 25, 2020, at Woodlands Senior Living Center in Farmington.

He was born on April 13, 1946 in Portland, the son of Stanley L. and Ethel (Walker) Bubier. Earl was educated in the schools of Phillips.

In 1967, he married Rosalee Coolidge in Wilton. Earl served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, receiving a Bronze Service Star for his achievements. He worked for Melvyn Webber and then for the State of Maine Department of Transportation for 36 years. He was a member of the Narrow Gauge Riders ATV Club. Earl enjoyed snow machining, 4-wheeling, spending time in his garage, and putting wood in for the winter.

Earl is survived by his wife, Rosalee Bubier of Farmington; son, Steven L. Bubier and wife Arlene of Freeman Township; daughter, Kelley R. Caldwell and husband Jeremiah of Phillips; granddaughters, Samantha and Melinda Bubier of Freeman Township, and Sydney Caldwell of Phillips; sister, Anne Wilcox of Phillips; sister in-law, Sharon Webber of East Dixfield; several nephews and nieces.

Donations may be made in Earl’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Private Graveside Services will be held by the family at the Field Cemetery in Phillips. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.