Stanley Phillip Keirstead (1933-2020)

FARMINGTON - Stanley Phillip Keirstead, 86, of Farmington, died at the Pierce House on Monday, May 11, 2020 following a gradual decline with dementia.

He was born August 22, 1933, in Greenville Junction, a son of Phillip Roy and Charlotte Inez (Jardine) Keirstead.

He was a graduate of Greenville High School, Farmington State Teachers College, and the University of Maine. While at Farmington, he lodged with Donald and Esther Metcalf, and met their daughter Jane when she came home from Orono on vacation.

On June 27, 1954, they married. Stan was drafted almost as soon as he started his first teaching job. He was sent to Nancy, France, where he and Jane lived with a local widow and served as teachers for the Army. After their return, they welcomed two daughters, Andrea and Kimberly, Stan got his Master’s at Orono, and they moved into the house on Court Street where Andrea still lives. Stan went back into teaching, and eventually became the first principal of Mt. Blue High School. Eventually, this marriage ended in divorce, but the family remained close.

Stan was an avid watercolorist, and also taught the art for more than twenty-five years. Watercoloring was a talent shared with his second wife, Barbara Ann Peary Christopher, whom he married on August 2, 1980. After Stan retired, they showed their work around the state and were active in UpCountry Artists. They coordinated the annual Sugarloaf Art Show during Homecoming for many years. They also enjoyed traveling together.

Barbara’s two daughters, Lynn and Cheryl, were cherished by Stan. He and Barbara spent many happy hours watching Cheryl’s sons play sports for Farmington-area teams and then Mt. Blue High School. They loved and were very proud of all their grandchildren, and were happily getting to know their great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters Andrea, and Kim Huff and her husband Darryl; and his stepdaughters Cheryl Wells and her husband Patrick, and Lynn Mitchell and her husband Will. He is also survived by their grandchildren, Megan Woodruff and her husband Evan, Benjamin Pierce and his companion Melanie Thulin, Brian Wells and his companion Kaity Mahoney, Steven Wells and his wife Nikki Rose Lam, Lisa Hargus and her husband Simon, and Michael Mitchell and his wife Mary; and their great-grandchildren, Saul and June Hargus and Josie Mitchell; as well as his nieces Linda Greenleaf, and Candace Alley and her husband Raynard, and their nephew Matthew Gordon and his companion Kasey Lambert.

Stan was predeceased by Barbara and Jane, as well as by his brother, Charles Oliver Keirstead. He was also very close to Barbara’s sister Norma Gordon and her husband Lawrence, who graciously took in Buddy, a cat who came from the shelter and became a wonderful companion.

Due to current restrictions a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Interment will be with Barbara at the Strong Village Cemetery. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington.

