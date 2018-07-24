Stanton Farnum Collins (1921-2018)

WILTON - Stanton Farnum Collins, age 97, of East Wilton, Maine, passed to his rest on July 21, 2018, at his home on Pleasant View Heights. He was born on May 14, 1921, to Clinton Amos Collins and Jennie (Farnum) Collins in the old Collins family home, also in East Wilton. He graduated from Wilton Academy in the class of 1940, and he served his country in World War II, stationed as an Army medic in Coral Gables and Miami Beach, Florida, where part of the time he was on Collins Avenue. There he learned to show movies, which became his life’s work. When he got out of the service in 1946, he got a job as the projectionist at the State Theater in Farmington, a position he held for 22 years; then, when the manager retired, he served as manager for another 15 years, causing him to adopt the CB handle “The Movie Man.” During that time he had his own radio show broadcast on WMUR in Rumford. He retired in 1983, but served as relief manager at the theater one day a week for another ten years.

Stan married Maylene Verlie Fletcher in 1953 in the living room of the house across the street from the East Wilton post office. They had three children: Stanton Edwin Collins of Massachusetts; Verlie Lynn Collins, who was two months premature and only lived one day; and Alan Stephen Collins of East Wilton. For approximately the last ten years Stan lived with Alan and his wife, Karen Sue (Voter). Stan was predeceased by his parents; sister Luralyn (Fletcher); wife, Maylene; daughter Verlie Lynn; and great-grandson Noah Collins, who was stillborn. He is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law; niece Linn Morin and nephew Larry Fletcher; grand-children Stephen, Tamara, Nathan, Amber, Aaron, and Megan; adopted grandchildren Kaitlyn and Lacey; and six great-grand-children.

His memorial service will be on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at 4:00 PM in Alan’s church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 141 Woodfield Dr., Farmington. Potluck fellowship meal to follow.