Stephanie Ann (Foster) Hill (1948-2017)

GARDINER - Stephanie Ann (Foster) Hill, 68, of Gardner passed away very unexpectedly after emergency surgery on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Stephanie was born Dec. 24, 1948 to Philip L. Foster and Shirley (Young) Foster. Later she was adopted by her paternal grandparents Herbert H. Foster and Leota Foster. Stephanie attended Farmington schools and graduated from Farmington High School Class of 1967. After High School she married Larry Rowles and together they had two sons, Stephen and Scott Rowles.

Throughout her life Steff loved to collect things and was very crafty in repurposing those items. We think she coined the phrase “Reduce, recycle and in her case reuse”. Besides repurposing or reusing items, she enjoyed knitting, crafts, gardening and cooking. Her most recent love was tending to her “girls” (chickens) as she affectionately called them and collecting the eggs.

Stephanie was employed in various occupations from waitressing, police dispatching for Topsham Police and owned and operated an ice cream shop in Manchester.

She is survived by her life partner Armand J. Fournier of West Gardiner, one son; Scott Rowles and girlfriend Heather Woodman. Her siblings; Vicki (Roy) Wright of Lisbon, Joy (Toncer) Lord of Lisbon. Jayne Toncer of Jay and Philip E. Foster and his wife Diane of Stetson; grandchildren Cameron and Cassidy Rowles and their mother Rosemary Adams. Survivors also include Betty Foster of Vassalboro, David and Sierra Fournier, Renee Fournier Cousins, Lauren and Connor Cousins, Sean and Alex Fournier. One Uncle Dr. Reverend Bruce M. Young of Bangor; niece’s Cathy Roy of Lisbon, Jyll Toncer of Richland, NC, Kelsey Toncer and Julianne Doiron both of Jay. She is also survived by her fur baby “DJ”, a special friend Raylene Rogerrio of Bangor, many cousins, friends, and loved ones.

Stephanie was predeceased by her son Stephen Rowles, her mother Shirley Young Toncer, her birth father Philip L. Foster, maternal grandparents Harold & Doris Young and paternal grandparents Herbert & Leota Foster, also her first Maltese fur baby “Digger” aka “Diggie”

Stephanie was known for her open arms, heart and home. When it came to helping others Stephanie had a passion for this. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Gardiner Rescue and the professional staff of Maine General Hospital and the Vascular Surgery Team.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 from 12-1pm at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington immediately followed by a funeral service at 1:00 and interment at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Those wishing can make donations in Stephanie's memory to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

