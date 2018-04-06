STRONG - Stephanie Jean Howard (Wilkinson) died on April 10th 2017 at CMMC with her brother Stephen Wilkinson of Strong at her side. Her mom Suszann Barnard of Strong, her Dad Paul W. Penney of Wilton, her sister in law Angela J Wilkinson of Strong, Kevin Williams of N.H., Her Aunt Bonnie MacDonald of Chelsea, Her Uncle Kevin MacDonald of Chelsea, and her husband Clifford N. Howard of Leeds were at CMMC at the time.

Stephanie had a zest for life she enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with family and friends. She had a heart bigger than herself loved people in general and was always looking out for and befriending the underdog.

She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline S. Cox of Ellsworth, Maine, a stepdaughter Brianna Anderson (Howard) in Kentucky, 2 stepsons Clifford N. Howard of Ny and Brandon Howard of Georgia, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She attended Strong Elementary, Mt Abram High School, graduated from Messalonskie High School. She is sadly missed by all who met or knew her.

Message to my baby girl: You were taken away much too soon, I miss your smile and your voice every day. I hope you know that you were my heart and soul, a gift so precious I never wanted to let go. Where ever you are I know you are finding the best fishing holes and show all the guys there how we girls catch the best fish. Till I see you again take care of our little Butch and the rest of the family that was there to welcome you, Love you forever MOM