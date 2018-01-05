Stephen Brent Toothaker (1947-2017)

FARMINGTON - Stephen Brent Toothaker, 70 of Farmington, sailed away to his final destination on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 after losing his battle with Alzheimer’s disease with his sister and her husband by his side.

He was born in Farmington on May 13, 1947, son of Thayden W. Toothaker and Joanne Stewart (Levitt).

Steve was raised by his father and mother Doris (Mills) Toothaker. Besides his parents, Steve was predeceased by a brother Bill Richardson and a sister, Mallory (Levitt) Eichelberger.

He attended local schools and graduated from Farmington High School in 1966 He enlisted for four years in the Navy after High School, where he met his wife Edda S. Hernandez and was married in Lodi, New Jersey on Sept. 13, 1969. He returned to the service of the Navy in 1981 where he remained until his retirement and attained the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. Steve’s close to 30 years of Naval service included being at sea for 11 years, 6 months and 17 days on the USS Carl Vinson, the USS San Jose, the USS Mauna Kea, and the USS Abraham Lincoln. Steve excelled in all his duties and received many military accommodations and citations, including 2 Meritorious Unit Commendations, 2 Navy Commendation Medals, 3 Navy Achievement Medals, 2 National Defense Service Medals, Overseas Service Ribbon, 8 Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, 3 Bronze Stars Southwest Asia Service Medals (Desert Shield/Storm), Kuwait Liberation Medal, a Twelfth Gold Wreath Award, among many more accommodations.

Steve was modest and always generous to others where ever he went. His service to his fellow man included a massive Navy volunteer project in the rehabilitation (water, electricity, kitchen, and dormitories) of the Ain Chock Orphanage in Casablanca, Morocco in 1983 assisting over 1,800 orphans. This volunteer effort enhanced diplomatic relations between the Morocco government and the United States. Steve did similar civic activities throughout his career, including helping in building a school and medical clinic in Baquio City, Philippines.

After his naval retirement, Steve lived in Uncassville, Conn. and worked with his many dear and close friends at the Home Depot. He was blessed to have his special neighbors, Bill and Dot Briggs. In 2014 Steve moved back to Farmington to live with his sister and a family. He developed a lasting friendship with his neighbor Terry Mosher while working in his garden and workshop. Uncle Steve also found pleasure in giving gardening advice to his niece, Erica. He saw his niece Tabatha become a wonderful mom to his great nephews Jake and Blaine Mitchell. He traveled the state gladly watching Sarita and Joe in their many sports events. He was a very proud Uncle.

Steve is survived by his sister, Janice (Toothaker) Crandall and husband William of Farmington Maine, brothers Myke Levitt and Marlon and wife Donna Levitt of Westbrook, and sister Megan (Levitt) Letarte, as well as special nieces Katrina and Husband Rob Ingram, Cassandra and son Kegan Richardson, Erica Emery and partner Dave Allen, Tabatha and husband Shawn Mitchell, Sarita Crandall and nephews, Frank Nile and Joseph Crandall.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 11 a.m., at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Legion, Farmington, Maine 04938.

The family would like to thank staff at the Woodlands Memory Care and Maine Veterans Home for their kind, comforting, and thoughtful care of Steve.

