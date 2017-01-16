Stephen J. Waite (1950-2017)

ROCKLAND - Stephen Joseph Waite, 67, passed away at his home in Rockland on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Born in Farmington on Jan. 12, 1950, he was the son of Joseph Norbert and Glynnese Eve (Farrington) Waite. He attended local Farmington schools and graduated from Farmington High School in 1968. After graduating he enlisted in the Navy in 1968 and served a tour of duty on the USS John F. Kennedy.

He had many jobs throughout his life. He was a cook at the Farmington Diner, the Fox and Hound Restaurant in Jay, and the Wayfarer East in Rockland among other area restaurants. Stephen worked at Marine Colloids and the International Paper Mill in Jay and was also a guard at the Maine State Prison before his retirement. Stephen was also a member of the Rockland Elks Club.

Jessica, his daughter, was the light of his life along with his grandchildren. He also had a great love for sports especially the Red Sox and the Patriots.

Stephen is survived by his daughter, Jessica Ruth Bartholomew, her husband Christopher and their children Afton and Colton of Downingtown, Penn.; two sisters: Sandy Waite and her husband Ric Haskell of Mesa, Arizona and Farmington, and Brenda Landry and her husband Scott of Farmington; several nieces and nephews: Casey, Renee, Seth, Brooks and their families.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents Glynnese and Joseph Waite.

A graveside service will be held on May 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Donations may be made in Stephen's memory to the Rockland American Legion, PO Box 582, Rockland, ME 04841.

