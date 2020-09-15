Stephen Lee Haines (1946-2020)

FARMINGTON - Stephen (Porkchops) Lee Haines died September 9, 2020 following a long illness. Steve was born on May 21, 1946 in Strong, the son of the late Lloyd (Luke) Haines and Marion (Walker) Haines.

Steve served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He truly was a “jack of all trades”. Over the years he held many jobs; janitor, bus driver, cook, truck driver, and he was the Town of Phillips Road Commissioner for 25 years.

Steve was a beloved member of the Farmington Baptist Church He loved music and was a gifted singer. Steve loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, and looked forward to the Haines Reunion every year. Steve was loved by many for his stories and his wonderful singing. He was a talented stock car driver. He loved mud trucks and enjoyed driving his pull truck “Black Gold”.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Dumeny) Haines; siblings, Sherry Pinkham, Jackie Abbott, Harlie Haines, Wanda Decker, Tim Haines, Cinder Savage, and Brian Haines; daughter, Stephanie Scott and her children Thomas and Jeffrey Scott; daughter, Sherri Haines and her children Cassie Magoo, Kurt Phillips, and Robert Searles Jr.; son, Stephen (Skeeter) Haines Jr. and his children Brandon Haines, Myka Haines, Sammy Haines, Clayton Murray and Jr. Murray; daughter, Shanalee Webb and her children Brianna Johnson and Dillon Hutchinson; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Karen (Haines) Savage.

Immediate services will be private. A public celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date once the COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.