Stephen Lee Miller (1957-2018)

WINSLOW - Stephen Lee Miller, 60, passed away Jan. 17, 2018 at Togus Spring's Hospice at the Togus Facility in Augusta, surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 29, 1957 in Waterville, the son of Lee M. and Carleen (Bragg) Miller.

He attended China Elementary and Winslow High School, earning his GED in 1975. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Army as a motor transport operator from 1976 to 1978 when he was honorably discharged. Stephen had worked for H.T. Winters, Blaine Casey Construction, Maine Central Railroad, track crew, and finally as a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed hunting and ice fishing.

Stephen is survived by two daughters, Michelle Miller and fiancé Jack Kimball of Auburn, Jayde Miller and expectant daughter Grace of North Vassalboro; son, Ethan Miller of North Vassalboro; mother, Carleen N. Miller of Winslow; a special step-father, John Bragg of Winslow; sister, Brenda L. Blair and husband Michael W. of Clinton; three brothers, Jeffrey L. Miller and partner Lauri Brewster of Winslow, Wayne W. Miller and wife Jill of Winslow, Kenneth R. Miller of China; Dear friend, Ray Laliberty; uncles, Grover Bragg of China, Mavel Bragg of Oakland; his faithful dog, Patch; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Lee M. Miller and brother, Bruce E. Miller.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

A celebration of his life will follow at the Augusta V.F.W. Post 887, Leighton Road, Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Stephen’s memory to Cancer Research, Maine Medical Center Philanthropy Department, 22 Bramhall Street, Portland, ME 04102.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.