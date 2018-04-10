AUGUSTA - Stephen Morgan Mahar Jr., 64, passed away at Maine General Medical Hospital on Friday, April 6, 2018.

He is survived by his son Jeremy Mahar, daughter Amy Libby, and son Stephen Michael Mahar Sr. He also was survived by his brother Daniel Mahar and sisters Lynn Mahar, Claire Sullivan, and Carol Mahar; grandchildren, James Mahar, Kai Mahar, Alana Mahar, Derek Libby, Daniel Libby, and Stephen Michael Mahar Jr.

He is loved and will be missed by his family, friends, and community. Memorial service will be held at a later date.

