Stephen S. ‘Coo’ Clark Jr. (1959-2019)

STRATTON - Stephen S. “Coo” Clark Jr., 60 of Stratton, died at his home in Stratton on Nov. 29, 2019.

He was born Oct. 17, 1959, a son of Stephen and Elizabeth Clark in Bangor and grew up attending Bangor schools and spending summers on Phillips Lake, Lucerne-in-Maine, forming life-long friendships and developing his love of fishing. Stevie graduated from BHS, class of 1978.

He attended the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1981. He began his career as a chef working in Portland where he left his mark on the budding restaurant scene. Stevie eventually made his way to Sugarloaf, working at Shucks before finding his home at Gepetto’s. Stevie settled in the Western Mountains forming incredible friendships with many.

In 2007 Stevie was diagnosed with lymphoma - after several rounds of aggressive chemo and a stem cell transplant Stevie was cancer free, yet cancer had taken its toll on him. Following treatment Stevie returned to work at Gepetto’s and then briefly at the Stratton Plaza. Stevie left this world far too soon and will be greatly missed. His smile, laughter, and genuine happiness will be memories in our hearts; especially around the grill at gatherings with friends and family where his skills were cheerily displayed.

Stevie was a truly wonderful Uncle to Abigail, Benjamin, and Hudson. He is also survived by his parents; brother David and his wife Elizabeth; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by sister-in-law Alison Bayer Clark and good friend Jeff Warren.

A celebration of Stevie will be held at a later date. Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.