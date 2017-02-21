Stephen W. Gracie (1955-2017)

BREMEN - Stephen W. Gracie, 61, passed away on Feb. 15, 2017 at his home in Bremen surrounded by his family.

He was born July 14, 1955 in South Hope, the son of Stanley Allen and Lottie (Whitney) Gracie. He attended Medomak Valley High School and earned his GED from Rockland Adult Education. He was employed for 17 years as an over the road driver for Hartt Transportation, owned his own business Have Splitter Will Travel, cutting and splitting firewood, his greatest passion. He had a great love for his dogs, Heyyou and Hector, who went with him every night to MacDonald’s for milkshakes.

Steve was a very helpful and caring person. He had a very good sense of humor. He enjoyed being outside, liked traveling, especially to Pennsylvania in Lancaster County. He did everything he wanted to do in life. He said he had a full life.

He is survived by his significant other, Deborah Libby of Bremen; three daughters: Stephine Lunt and husband Brian of Waldo, Belinda Shorey and husband Sam of Belmont, Tammy Stewart and husband Randy of Thorndike; sister, Syliva Luce and husband Dennis of Sidney; brother, Jeff Gracie and wife Becky of Washington; nine grandchildren; sister-in-law, Flame Gracie of Jefferson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Lottie Gracie; son, Stephen Gracie, Jr; brother, Reginald Gracie; friend, Gary Mitchell.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Stephen’s memory to the Dean Snell Cancer Foundation, PO Box 104, Brunswick, Me 04011.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.