Steven Edwin Hartley (1944-2019)

SKOWHEGAN - Steven Edwin Hartley, 74, passed away at Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan on April 11, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was born on Dec. 5, 1944, in Whitford, Pennsylvania, the son of Walter and Kathryn (Barker) Hartley.

He graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield, in the class of 1963. From October of 1963 to November of 1967, Steven proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, assigned to the USS Holland.

On Aug. 16, 1969, he married Kathleen Wilson in West Chester, Penn.

Over the years, he has worked for Williams Farm, Jenness Trucking, Timber Express, and A.S. & G.B. Gould, until retiring in 2016. Steven was a hunter safety instructor for the Maine Dept. Of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood working.

Steven is survived by; his wife of nearly 50 years, Kathleen Hartley of Skowhegan; four sons, Brian K. Hartley of Madison, Kevin T. Hartley of New Vineyard, Glenn A. Hartley of Madison, Colby W. Hartley and wife Jessica of Belgrade; his mother, Kathryn Hartley of Cornwall, Penn.; three sisters, Marie Barnett and husband Joseph of Lebanon, Penn., Mary Helen Barnett and husband James of Honey Brook, Penn., Cynthia Harris of Longmeadow, Mass.; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Donations in Steven’s memory may be made to the Travis Mills Foundation, 89 Water Street, Hallowell, ME 04347 or travismillsfoundation.org

Services with military honors will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.