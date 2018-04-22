Steven H. Ladd (1948-2018)

RICHMOND - Steven H. Ladd, 69, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 16, at Langdon Road in Richmond.

He was born May 4, 1948 in Jay, the oldest son of Roger and Pauline Ladd.

He graduated from Jay High in 1966. He honorably served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 25, 1968 to Jan. 17, 1970 where he was a Spec 5 operating room technician.

He was a life-long woodsman working and living in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine He enjoyed hunting, fishing and stock car racing.

He is survived by his son Steven and two daughters Tonya and Stephanie; brothers Jonathan and wife Anita of East Dixfield, Douglas and wife Rosie of Ireland, and Thomas and wife Judy of Readfield; aunt Janet Kinney; and grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Roger and Pauline Ladd.

There will be a military graveside service at Birchland Cemetery in North Jay on April 28 at 1 p.m.