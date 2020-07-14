Steven Jeffrey Kempton (1951-2020)

CANTON - Steven Jeffrey Kempton, 68, of Canton passed away unexpectedly in Rumford July 3, 2020.

Steven was born November 9, 1951 at the old Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, the son of Eleanor Kempton White. He was raised by his grandparents Rial Bubier and Sarah Kempton Bubier. Steven grew up in the Phillips area and attended Mt. Abram High School. He was married to Deborah Paul Kempton and had a son, Seth Jared Kempton, born in 1974. As a young man Steven attended trade school for auto mechanics. He worked in the forestry industry and several of the local mills and factories before finding his niche as a mason. He had many interests including cribbage, Sudoku, working on cars and riding motorcycles and ATVs. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent many hours hunting and fishing in the woods of Maine. He loved to tell stories about his many adventures and was quick to laugh. He loved animals, especially his dog Teddy.

Steven is survived by his son Seth J. Kempton, his ex-wife Deborah Kempton, both of Farmington. His siblings Richard (Brenda) Kempton of Plymouth, Gerald (Sherry) Kempton of New Sharon, Edward (Dorrie) White of Phillips, Lucy Webber of Rumford, and Julie (Reggie) Heath of New Vineyard. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, beloved step children and extended family. He is predeceased by his sister Elaine Kempton of Phillips and brother Alan Kempton of Strong. He is also predeceased by his longtime companion Juanita Blaisdell of Rumford.

A memorial service may be announced at a later date. Cremation care provided by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com