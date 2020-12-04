Steven L. St Jean (1959-2020)

Steven L. St Jean, 61, passed away November 19, 2020 after many unexpected complications after surgery at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, June 16, 1959 he spent the first 9 years of his life in Esmond, Rhode Island before moving to Jay, Maine. He was a graduate of Jay High School in the Class of 1977. In his early 20’s, he picked up and moved to South Carolina to work and ultimately decided to stay.

Having a “Maine” accent with a Southern drawl left many laughing at what exactly he was saying at times! He rolled with it with the good nature and humor he carried throughout his life.

Throughout the years he held various jobs and most recently had worked for numerous years with Duke Energy at the Oconee Nuclear Station as a security guard.

Steven enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger years and had always had a passion for carpentry and woodworking which can be attested by the homes, decks, additions and garages throughout Maine and South Carolina that he built. He was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone and enjoyed doing so.

Survivors include his wife Tina St. Jean of Greenville, SC, his daughter Brittany Alexander and her husband Jamie and children Braiden Satterfeild and Anna Alexander of Piedmont, SC, his son Christopher St. Jean and his girlfriend Elizabeth Juarez and their soon expected son Riley Steven St. Jean of Easley, South Carolina. Also surviving are his father, Raymond St. Jean and his wife Barbara of Greenville, Rhode Island, sisters Ellen Soucy and Danny of Houlton, Maine and Ann Souther and Randy of Livermore Falls, Maine.

He was predeceased by his mother, Evelyn Diane Phinney Durrell of Jay, Maine on January 11, 2020.

A Celebration was held on November 26, 2020 at Dillard Memorial Funeral Home in Pickens, South Carolina.