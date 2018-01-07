Steven Wade Sargent (1957-2017)

RANGELEY - Steven Wade Sargent, age 60, of Rangeley, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

Steven was born Oct. 31, 1957 in Farmington, a son of Ronald W. and Maxine (Eustis) Sargent. He graduated from Rangeley High School in 1976 and attended Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in South Portland, earning an Associate Degree in building construction in 1978. Building had always been a part of his family and his childhood, as he apprenticed with his father Ronald.

He went onto become an amazing contractor and known for his remarkable log home designs and stone fireplaces. He was a superb builder with a resume that included Saddleback Mountains’ base lodge. Steven was also a Maine Real Estate broker and EMT for the Rangeley Ambulance. He was one of Rangeley’s early snowmobile trail groomers with his Company “Smoooth Trails” in the late seventies and eighties.

Steven grew up in Rangeley where he loved being surrounded by family and friends. His passions included hunting and fishing at Big Falls “Lost Brook Camp”, cribbage, photography, building furniture, poker at Nobb Hill and cooking the well-known Sargent French Fries. He videotaped special occasions for friends and relatives as well as all sporting events that his sons participated in. Steven was a very proud father who loved his boys, Devon and Regan with all his heart. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife Dora; sons Devon and Regan; stepchildren Brandi Hau and Brody Cousineau; mother Maxine; brothers Craig and his wife, Sharon and Eric; grandsons Max, Dominic, and Alex Hau, Kole, Dane and Reed Cousineau and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Ronald and sister-in- law Kelly. Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 4 p.m. with a reception following at the Church Undercroft. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations can be made in Steven’s honor to the Rangeley Snowmobile Club, PO Box 950, Rangeley, ME 04970. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.